The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) is working towards reforming the public procurement and tendering processes as part of a medium-term plan connected to Egypt's Vision 2030 and sustainable development goals, the Authority's Chairman said.

Speaking at the third edition of Egypt Economic Summit last week, Mahmoud Momtaz said the ECA is collaborating with the Public Authority for Government Services to implement tender processes based on the 'Competitive Neutrality' principle in the country.

Under OECD definition, competitive neutrality “implies that no business entity is advantaged (or disadvantaged) solely because of its ownership," with both state-owned enterprises and private companies enjoying a level playing field.

He said the medium-term plan will also focus on effective enforcement of rules to stop monopolistic behaviours, which may have a detrimental impact on the national productivity, minimise legislation and policies that limit competitive neutrality, whether in the private sector, in state-owned firms, or in government operations.

