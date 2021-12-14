Egypt has invested billions in infrastructure projects over the past seven years, the country's Minister of Planning and Economic Development said.

Hala El Said said total investments in infrastructure projects over the last seven years amounted to 130 billion Egyptian pounds ($8.3 billion).

Speaking at the third edition of Egypt Economic Summit on Tuesday, she said the government is confident of mitigating the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy by actively collaborating and partnering with the private sector in all domains, adding as an example that the sovereign fund intends to establish sustainable schools in collaboration with private sector.

El Said pointed out that an economic recovery accompanied by rising demand amid the pandemic has squeezed global supply chains, which has severely impacted the labour market and led to price increases of critical items globally.

She noted that the world has witnessed significant increases in shipping and energy prices, with oil and energy prices increasing by 50-80 percent over the previous six months.

El Said highlighted that Egypt was the among few countries globally that didn't halt nationally important projects involving sizable investments during the pandemic, including socially important projects like 'The Decent Life Initiative,' which was launched in January 2019 and targeted 375 villages to alleviate poverty, reducing by poverty in some villages by as much as 11 percent.

“With the outbreak of Covid-19 and its social and economic after-effects, the Egyptian government has played a key role in implementing promising reform programmes that began seven years ago in order to achieve the comprehensive and sustainable development goals outlined in Egypt's 2030 vision, which was announced in February 2016,” she said.

The Minister also added that country's political leadership has supported and empowered Egyptian women towards using their capabilities for the development of the country.

