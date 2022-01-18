Dubai-based Samana Developers announced on Monday that the company has topped the list for off-plan sales in Arjan development, according to Dubai Land Department data.





The company said in a statement DLD rankings showed Samana Developers as number one in Arjan area achieving 296 off-plan sales with Oqood registrations valuing at 195.32 million UAE dirhams ($53.2 million) since September 2021.

The statement noted that Samana has retained its position among the top 20 high performing developers in Dubai in 2021.

Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers, said: “We are very excited of our higher rank and growth. Consistent growth is achieved because of our business philosophy which is centered around “On Time; Every Time” and at the rent-to-own need of end-users. One example is that we did not stop construction works at our projects even during the lockdowns, rather, we doubled it with the second shift of workers. In addition, our supplies to our projects remained uninterrupted.”

"We are witnessing 100 percent increased investor interest in our new launches if we compare the interest in our previous projects, which created far more demand for our inventory than the supply,” he concluded.

The statement said the developer will be coming up with next two new launches in March and May 2022. respectively.

In September 2021, Samana Developers had launched three new projects – 30-million-dirham ($35 million) Samana Park Views, 165-million-dirham ($45 million) Samana Waves, and 110-million-dirham ($30 million) Samana Golf Avenue-II, located in Arjan, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Studio City respectively.

The press statement noted that the total value of Samana Developers' three on-going and three new projects stands at 690 million dirhams ($188 million).

