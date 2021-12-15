Building an economically competitive hydrogen industry in the Middle East requires investments in technology and scale, according to a white paper issued by Dubai-based strategic energy consultancy Gulf Intelligence.

The white paper is based a brainstorming session with 50 industry leaders involved in building the Gulf region’s hydrogen industry in Abu Dhabi last month during ADIPEC 2021.

Whether blue or green, hydrogen must be cost competitive against other supplier geographies such as Australia or South Africa, and against fossil fuels, the Gulf Hydrogen Whitepaper Special Report stated as one of its top three findings.

"There is a growing appetite for an increasingly diversified energy mix in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, which is opening up a coveted window of opportunity for the region to safeguard its leading role on the global energy stage – and hydrogen could play a central

role in this 21st century strategy," the report said.

“In the UAE, ADNOC is already producing 300,000 tonnes per year of largely blue hydrogen. It makes sense that as the global interest in hydrogen grows, that ADNOC leverage its current relationships and supply chains with importers such as Japan, to take advantage of what will be the fuel of the future,” said Dr Steve Griffiths, Senior Vice-President Research & Development, Khalifa University.

“Other current customers who could be potential hydrogen offtakers in the future would be Korea and India - with capabilities in carbon capture and low-cost supply of natural gas, blue hydrogen will be the best option for hydrogen for quite some time” he said.

The Gulf Hydrogen Workshop, held during Adipec 2021, tackled the critical question of how regional players can best approach the goal of forming successful hydrogen consortiums.

According to the white paper, most countries within the Gulf region enjoy vast industrial capacity thanks to well-established energy value chains, geographical advantages, and rising local and export energy demand - all these drivers are spurring the region’s hydrogen growth ambitions, both at home and abroad.

Partnerships are a central part of this strategy and, while a plethora of deals have been signed by regional National Oil Companies and private operators in the last two years, hydrogen’s regional journey has only just started.

"The Middle East must develop enabling and supportive policies that attract investments, launch more pilot projects, and craft more robust national strategies and commitments to give investors the necessary goalposts," the Whitepaper stated.

