Algerian cement companies managed to net more profits through partnership agreements with foreign firms, but failed to benefit from their partner's technological know-how, according to a government report.

Five key cement producers in the North African country entered such agreements during 2005-2008, allowing foreigners to control up to 35 percent of the venture’s shares, said the report by the state Auditing Office.

“The partnership agreements with foreign companies have allowed Algerian cement manufacturers to make better financial results,” said the report which was carried by the official Algerian news agency.

“But at the same time, such agreements did not lead to an improvement in the knowledge of managing the plant nor did they allow the national companies to benefit from the expertise of foreign partners in this vital industry.”

The report noted that the agreements, with periods ranging between 4 and 10 years, aimed to improve efficiency and enable the five producers to increase cement output to face a steady growth in domestic demand.

“Unfortunately, these agreements did not allow Algerian firms to benefit from foreign partners’ know-how and expertise in the cement industry although some of those partners have a strong international reputation,” it said.

The report blamed what it described as “some flaws” in those contracts besides “the absence of suitable agreements on training and technology transfer.”

“Investment plans in those agreements with the aim of attaining efficiency and production targets were not respected,” it added.

