Abu Dhabi-based National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) announced on Thursday that it has been awarded 79-million-UAE-dirham ($22 million) contract for dredging works at the entrance to the navigation channel and the trench of the quay wall in Safaga Port in Egypt.

NMDC said in a stock exchange statement that the project is expected to be executed over 8 months.

In February 2021, NMDC and Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) completed their merger to create one of the leading integrated oil & gas and marine services EPC players, with an established footprint across MENA and South Asia.

