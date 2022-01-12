Abu Dhabi-based petrochemical company Borouge has partnered with Egypt's Krah Misr, which manufactures large diametre pipes and fittings, to supply polyethylene (PE) pipes for the $1.27 billion (20 billion Egyptian pounds) Bahr Al Baqar Wastewater Plant in the northwest of Egypt.



Recently inaugurated by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, the 5 million cubic metre per day wastewater plant is the world's largest, as certified by Guinness World Records and will augment the country's irigation water resources while decreasing the risk of contaminated water entering agricultural, industrial, and municipal water, according to a press statement by Borouge.



Borouge supplied the raw materials to Krah Misr to manufacture spiral-wound PE pipes for Bahr Al Baqar Wastewater Plant, the statement said, adding that 2.7 kilometres of 1,600-millimetre (mm) and 2,500 mm diameter spiral wound PE pipes for low-pressure applications were supplied.



Khalfan AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa Exports, Borouge said: “Borouge continues to expand its footprint in Egypt and beyond, by unlocking opportunities for customers to be more competitive, operate more efficiently, and minimise environmental impact – without ever compromising on quality.”



Peter Youssef, General Manager of Krah Misr added: “As the pioneer producer of large spiral wound HDPE pipes in Egypt, Krah Misr is proud to have successfully delivered one of the largest spiral wound pipes in the country. We are glad to have partnered with Borouge in this aspect.”



The treated water from Bahr Al Baqar will be used to irrigate 140,000 hectares of farmland alongside the Suez Canal, the statement said.



