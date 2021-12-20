Egypts President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir, and Head of the Armed Forces Finance Authority Ahmed El-Shazly.

The president followed up on the national projects to develop Egyptian ports nationwide.

Al-Sisi directed the government to continue efforts to develop ports along the Egyptian coasts according to the highest standards.

This aims to fully utilize Egypts position and geographical location in integration with the Suez Canal as a link between the East and the West, and in a way that allows for increased trade exchange with various countries of the world.

El-Wazir presented the existing efforts to develop several ports, especially the Alexandria port, with its various sectors, multi-purpose logistic areas, sea berths and modern storage warehouses, as well as the work of linking it to the main roads and axes, all the way to the international coastal road.

He also showcased the development of Sokhna Port, including internal roads, berths and stations, as well as linking it to the electric high-speed rail.

Concerning Damietta Port, the minister indicated that the ports shipping lane was deepened in addition to the establishment of the container terminal Tahya Misr Terminal 1 to serve the movement of Egyptian exports.

This aims to keep pace with the increase in the movement of containers handled in Egyptian ports as a result of the huge development projects in the country, which will turn Damietta port into a centre for transit containers in the Mediterranean.

The president also followed up on efforts to localize the industry to provide the local markets needs for production requirements in the metallurgical sector, in a separate meeting with Madbouly and the Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea.

Gamea presented the steps taken to support industrial activities and stimulate industry nationwide.

The President directed the government to coordinate with the private sector to set up projects aimed at localizing industries sustainably and stably.

2021 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).