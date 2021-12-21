PHOTO
Cairo – Mubasher: Oriental Weavers Carpet targets $15 million investments as part of the company's plan for 2022.
The company will also equip some factories with new looms and machines and raise their efficiency to increase production, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the company's investment and expansion plan 2021 is expected to reach around $26 million.
It is noteworthy to mention that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company recorded consolidated net profits of EGP 960.24 million, a surge of 57.9% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 607.904 million, including minority shareholders' rights.
Source: Mubasher
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.