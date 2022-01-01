MUSCAT: Suhar Industrial City – part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) – signed land leases for the establishment of four key projects worth investments totaling RO 157 million during December 2021.

These new investments will contribute to, among other things, the manufacture of metal clamps; iron and steel casting; metal smelting, rolling, extrusion and refining; the provision of commercial, residential, recreational and logistics facilities, green spaces and public facilities and services.

The announcement comes as Suhar Industrial City adds a seventh phase to its sprawling complex on the North Al Batinah coast. Infrastructure for the seventh is due for completion in Q2 2022.