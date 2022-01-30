Muscat: Movement of shipments and handling of new projects are expected to increase at the Port of Duqm with the arrival of more cranes specifically made for loading operations.

Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm said that the company seeks to develop the port into an integrated and multi-modal logistics center, making it a strategic, attractive commercial and tourist center.

Engineer Hashem bin Taher al Ibrahim, director for business support, said that the port will increase seek to significantly with the receipt of more cranes to support loading operations, after great success in dealing with large shipments.

"The port provides a work environment that is in line with the technical development and offers employees latest communication tools to Improve the communication within the team members and partners in the region."