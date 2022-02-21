Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said that a plan has been approved for constructing a number of new dams, depending on priorities and financial allocations.

The ministry told Oman Arabic daily, sister publication of the Observer, that no dams had been affected by Cyclone Shaheen in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq.

Maintenance operations of Mayhat Bani Kiyum dam in the Wailayat of Al Khaboura, have been completed while maintenance work at Wadi Al Hawasna dam is nearing completion.

Regarding the rehabilitation of dams, the ministry said that a number of dams in the wilayats of Al Suwaiq and Al Khaboura have undergone restoration.

Maintenance work continues at aflaj affected by Cyclone Shaheen in the wilayats of Al Suwaiq and Al Khaboura, the ministry said, adding that the competent authorities carry out periodic maintenance of dams and aflaj to remove mud deposits and residues.