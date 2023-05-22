UK-based ICR Integrity (ICR), a global provider of specialist repair, inspection and integrity solutions, announced on Monday the award of a significant contract by ADNOC Offshore.

ICR and its UAE partner Advanced Petro Services (APS) will deliver the 5-year composite repair project for all ADNOC Offshore assets, the firm said in a press statement.

The statement didn’t disclose the contract value but said it is in seven figures.

ICR said its Abu Dhabi-based team will support ADNOC Offshore across its 14 fields, including four artificial islands.

Ewan Robertson, Global Composite Repair Director, ICR, said: “We are delighted to announce this significant award from Adnoc Offshore with our UAE partner APS. Our Technowrap product range offers valuable time and cost savings to our clients, with minimal disruption to operations and a reduction in emissions of 66 percent compared to traditional replacement methods.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, ICR operates in global locations with operational bases in the UK, Norway, Abu Dhabi, USA and Australia.

