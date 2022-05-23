United Engineering Services (UES), the engineering solutions arm of MB Group of Companies has been awarded by Masirah Oil Limited (Oman Branch-Block 50) a contract for the provision of offshore production facility and services.

The offshore production facility and associated services have been designed, fabricated, and commissioned fully by United Engineering Services within three months with the capability to process the client’s current and projected daily productions.

Tariq al Barwani, MD of the United Engineering Services, said, “UES leveraged its engineering competencies and 40 years of experience to provide engineering solutions to our valued client MOL in excellent time and to the highest standards. We’re proud of the value we are bringing to Oman’s offshore oil and gas efforts.”

David Pilgrim, General Manager of Masirah Oil Limited, said “We are pleased to award this contract to United Engineering Services, which has a long history of supporting the Oil and Gas industry. MOL will leverage this equipment to continue optimizing our field recovery.”

Mahfoodh al Shaikh, GM- Business Development & Contracts, said: “UES was and continues to be a reliable premier provider of Engineering Solutions to the market. We are active in the Oil and Gas, power and water generation, mining, and marine sectors, and look forward to continuing to provide value to our clients in these fields. We are proud that our operations team was able to design, engineer, manufacture, and function-test the offshore package in within three months while achieving more than +95% In Country Values with regard to the design, engineering, manufacturing/fabrications and staffing of the offshore package utilizing UES capabilities. Special thanks go to David Lindsay, Eddie Richie, Farid Aggoun, Supply Chain, Engineering and Fabrications team, HR and all the team members for the great effort.”

