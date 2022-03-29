Muscat: Tethys Oil’s share of the production, before the government, take, from Blocks 3&4 onshore in the Sultanate of Oman, in February 2022 amounted to 299,189 barrels of oil, corresponding to 10,685 barrels of oil per day.

The Official Selling Price (OSP) for Oman Export Blend Crude Oil for February 2022 was $73.14 per barrel.

The OSP, as published by the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, is the benchmark price for Tethys Oil’s monthly oil sales excluding trading and quality adjustments.

Tethys Oil, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Block 3 & 4, has a 30 per cent interest in Blocks 3&4. Partners are Mitsui E&P Middle East with 20 per cent and the operator CC Energy Development (Oman branch) holding the remaining 50 per cent.

Tethys Oil is a Swedish oil company with a focus on onshore areas with known oil discoveries. The company’s core area is the Sultanate of Oman, where it holds interests in Blocks 3&4, Block 49, Block 56 and Block 58.

Tethys Oil has net working interest 2P reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil (mmbo) and net working interest 2C Contingent Resources of 15.6 mmbo and had an average oil production of 11,136 barrels per day from Blocks 3&4 during 2021.