Arab Finance: Siemens Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petrojet to join forces in implementing projects within the petroleum, infrastructure, utilities, and water sectors in Egypt, according to an emailed press release on May 31st.

Under the MoU, the two companies will jointly explore new potential business opportunities within the framework of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’s strategy aiming to digitize the oil sector in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

Through this cooperation, Siemens will be responsible for offering the most recent smart and innovative solutions in terms of digitalization and energy management, as well as providing technical training programs on low voltage power distribution, motor protection, and control products and digital solutions.

Meanwhile, Petroject will be in charge of supplying the necessary resources, equipment, and facilities for carrying out projects that bolster the capacities of the petroleum sector in Egypt.

It is worth noting that the MoU has been signed by CEO of Siemens Egypt Mostafa El Bagoury, CEO and Managing Director of Petrojet Waleed Lotfy, and Chief Financial Officer of Siemens Egypt Dalia Shoukry.