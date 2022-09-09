Arab Finance: Shell Egypt, EGAS, and Petronas awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract at Idku Energy Hub project to a consortium led by American energy company Bechtel that includes Enppi and Petrojet, according to an emailed statement on September 8th.

The contract covers studying a proposed unified power system between the onshore gas processing plant of the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt, and the Egyptian LNG export terminal (ELNG) in Idku.

The project is planned to be completed in 2022 including optimization of running gas turbine generators, modeling the most efficient operating mode for both plants, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"This project is a demonstration of our commitment to powering progress by providing more and cleaner energy. As partners in Egypt’s journey to becoming a regional energy hub we are also mobilizing our efforts and expertise to support the country’s energy efficiency ambitions," Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt Khaled Kacem said.