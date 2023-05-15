Saudi-listed Arabian Drilling Company will maintain its capital expenditure (CAPEX) between 1.2 and 1.4 billion Saudi riyals ($319.95-373.27 million) for 2023.



The capex reflects the ongoing shipyard activities for three newly acquired jack-ups, as well as discretionary refurbishment and upgrade projects for certain land rigs and facilities, the company said in a statement.



Ghassan Mirdad, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Drilling, added that the company is focusing on the completion on time and on budget of the AD130, AD140 and AD150 yards to commence their five-year contract with Saudi Aramco within the targeted deadline.



In January 2023, the company signed a five-year contract with Aramco at

The project was to commence operations in the third quarter of 2023.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)