RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded Schlumberger, an oilfield services company, a major contract for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Schlumberger said it will leverage digital solutions to improve integrated drilling performance.

“This contract award represents the continuation of an ongoing collaboration with Saudi Aramco,” Tarek Rizk, MENA president of Schlumberger said.

