Global engineering services company Worley announced on Monday, 18 July, that it has bagged in-Kingdom and out-of-Kingdom project management services contracts from oil and gas giant Aramco.

Under the contracts, Worley will provide front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design support, project management services and construction management services, the Australia-headquartered company said in a stock exchange statement.

The term of the contracts is three years with an option for an extension for a further two years, the statement said, adding that the services would be executed by Worley’s Al-Khobar and Houston offices.

Details about the value of the contracts weren’t disclosed.

“We are pleased Aramco has selected Worley for this programme that is key to meeting the Kingdom’s growing energy needs. We look forward to continuing our longstanding global relationship with Aramco and supporting its assets’ long-term sustainability goals, while remaining committed to delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

