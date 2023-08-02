Qatar Energy is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its $50 million upgradation of existing eight Refinery Chemical Stores in Mesaeed by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a source.

The source told Zawya Projects that the EPC contract tender was issued on 18 July 2023 and the bid submission deadline is scheduled on 13 August 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early November 2023.

The scope of the work involves the construction of upgradation of existing eight Refinery Chemical Stores.

The project, with an estimated value of $50 million, is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, he added.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)