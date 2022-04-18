OPEC member Iraq has not yet approved a project involving the construction of a 1,700-km pipeline to pump oil to Jordan, the country’s Oil Ministry has said.

The pipeline will carry 200,000 barrels per day of Iraqi oil in the first stage but the quantity will be raised later, the Ministry said in a statement published by Al-Iqtisad News and other Iraqi publications on Monday.

“All successive governments in Iraq have backed this vital project over the past years but it has not formally endorsed nor has it been awarded to any company...recent reports about the award of the project are incorrect,” the Ministry said.

“The project was first floated during the 1980s and it will benefit both countries...there has been no agreement with any party but it will be referred to the next government which will study the project with the competent authorities,” it added.

In a statement in early 2022, the Ministry said the project could cost around $9 billion and that the pipeline would pass through the Southern Iraqi port of Basra and end up in Aqaba port in South Jordan.

Sitting atop the world’s fifth largest recoverable oil deposits, Baghdad said in 2019 it had asked pre-qualified global firms to submit bids for the project.

The project, involving one of the longest pipelines in the region, was obstructed by cash shortages and hostilities in pipeline route areas inside Iraq.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)