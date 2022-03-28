GENEVA, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) said Friday its member states started new liquefied natural gas projects that will expand their output capacity by nearly 40 percent over the coming five years.

The intergovernmental organization seeks to raise its annual collective LNG production from the current 138 million tons to 200 million by 2027, said Wael Abdul-Mo'ty, a gas expert in the organization.

Abdul-Mo'ty made the remarks during the eighth session of the Group of Experts on Gas, an affiliate of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

He highlighted the role of OAPEC in protecting the global energy security and stabilizing the marker.

The two-day session of the Group of Experts opened earlier today with emphasis on how to help the UNECE member states deliver on key political commitments, such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The hybrid event (online and in-person in Palais des Nations) discusses, inter alia, gas-powered post-COVID recovery, best practices in methane management, decarbonization through synergies between gas and electricity, and use of gas in transport. (end) ta.gb

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).