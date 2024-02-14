PHOTO
State-owned Kuwaiti Oil Company (KOC) has awarded a supply contract to a local group with a value of around 2.868 million Kuwaiti dinars ($9.5 million).
Specialities Group Holding said in a bourse statement on Tuesday that its subsidiary “Specialities Company for Energy” has signed the 3-year contract with KOC.
The statement did not provide details of the supply deal.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.