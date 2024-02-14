State-owned Kuwaiti Oil Company (KOC) has awarded a supply contract to a local group with a value of around 2.868 million Kuwaiti dinars ($9.5 million).

Specialities Group Holding said in a bourse statement on Tuesday that its subsidiary “Specialities Company for Energy” has signed the 3-year contract with KOC.

The statement did not provide details of the supply deal.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

