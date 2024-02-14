OPEC member Kuwait has set 4 March for global companies to submit bids for the supply of several oil drilling towers within plans to boost crude output capacity, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the Gulf country’s upstream industry, pre-qualified a number of firms which applied for the contract.

According to Alanba newspaper, KOC issued four tenders in November for the supply and installation of oil drilling towers and other equipment needed for drilling and extraction.

The paper, quoting official sources, said KOC is pursuing plans to expand production capacity to nearly 3.65 million barrels per day in 2035 and gas output to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2040.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

