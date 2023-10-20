OPEC member Kuwait intends to issue a tender for the construction of new oil storage facilities in its south to boost oil exports, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) will shortly issue the tender for the new units, which will replace the present makeshift storage tanks in South Kuwait to store crude destined for export, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing KOC sources.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

