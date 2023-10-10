OPEC member Kuwait is planning to pump nearly $410 billion into its hydrocarbon sector to expand production capacity and lower carbon emissions, its Oil Minister was reported on Tuesday as saying.

About $300 billion will be spent on capacity projects in the oil, gas, refining and petrochemical industry while $110 billion will be invested in achieving zero emission targets by that year, Saad Al-Barrak told a local seminar on Monday.

In his comments, published by Al-Anba and other Kuwaiti newspapers on Tuesday, Barrak said Kuwait is committed to “investment in its oil sector to maximise capacity and maintain its obligations for its clients.”

In his remarks at the seminar, sponsored by the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the CEO of Kuwait Oil Company Ahmed Al-Aidan said the investments would boost Kuwait’s crude output to 3.65 million barrels per day by 2035.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

