Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) lost nearly $389 million in the past fiscal year that ended in April 2023 mainly as a result of losses in the company’s investment portfolio, a newspaper in the OPEC member said on Wednesday.

The portfolio losses of KPC, which manages Kuwait’s hydrocarbon sector, were sharply higher than the 2021-2022 loss of nearly $137 million, the Arabic language daily Al-Anba said.

The paper, quoting KPC documents, said the losses followed a transaction involving the sale of bonds worth $50 million and lower performance in its equity portfolio.

According to the report, KPC’s portfolio also suffered from a loss of around $62 million as a result of global currency fluctuations.

“In its report, KPC said its portfolio’s general performance was positive in 2022-2023…it attributed those losses to a decline in the global equity market due to the Ukraine war and the continuation of world banks in raising interest rates to high levels because of fears of an economic recession,” the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

