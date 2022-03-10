RIYADH: The Kuwait National Petroleum Co. has launched it's fifth liquified natural gas line at Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, which is its second largest project following the Clean Fuels project.

The new pipeline marks a 30 percent increase in the firm’s production of liquified gas, as it adds around 805 million square feet of gas and 106,000 barrels of condensates, the Kuwait News Agency reported citing the CEO.

This comes as the company aims to expand profitable derivatives that correspond to global markets, Waleed Al Bader added.

