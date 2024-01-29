Kuwait’s state oil operator is considering delaying some hydrocarbon projects and taking other steps to slash a large deficit in its capital spending during its five-year plan ending in 2027, a newspaper reported on Monday.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), which manages the OPEC member’s hydrocarbon industry, expects a deficit in capital spending during the plan at around 14 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($46.2 billion) due to an increase in spending on projects and other operations, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

Citing KPC documents, the paper said the Corporation aims to slash the shortfall in capital expenditure by its affiliated companies to KWD2.8 billion ($9.24 billion).

“The documents showed that KPC has devised a strategy to reduce that deficit through a 5-point initiative to be executed during the development plan,” the report said.

According to the paper, the plan includes delaying or cancelling some projects to save a sum of KWD4.36 billion ($14.38 billion) and retaining around KWD3.7 billion ($12.2 billion) of the profits.

Other steps comprise borrowing KWD1.5 billion ($4.95 billion) to fund operations, leasing some assets and cutting liquidity by KWD500 million ($1.65 billion), it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

