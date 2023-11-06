Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, upon the request of the Kuwait Oil Company, is expected to award Topographic Survey, Slit Trenching and Soil Investigation Works contract by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The request for proposal (RFP) was issued on 15 October 2023 and the bid submission deadline is 15 January 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early April 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The prequalified bidders comprised of Gulf Inspection International Co., ITCO Lab Co. for Soil Testing & Survey, Survey & Test Consult International (STCI), Wataniya Environmental Services, Dar Gulf Consult for Engineering Consultancy, Vision International General Trading & Contracting Company, National Petroleum Services Company (NAPESCO), Naser M. Al Baddah & Partner General Trading & Contracting Company and INCO Industrial Labs according to officials from five companies.

The work involves topographic survey, slit trenching and soil investigation as and when required by the Kuwait Oil Company in field areas and any other location within the company’s operational areas and the provision of work which could be reasonably deemed necessary to carry out the services, according to the tender documents.

The services include but not limited to site marking, laboratory testing of concrete and asphalt, topographic survey, and detection of underground existing services and submission of reports and drawings.

The overall project is slated for completion by end of 2025, the source added.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.