OPEC member Kuwait has completed a project to build two gas treatment plants as part of a long-term strategy to boost its gas production for self-sufficiency and export of surplus, a newspaper reported on Friday.

The state-owned upstream giant Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) commissioned the two plants in North Kuwait following the completion of the project just before the end of 2023 after a delay of nearly 40 months, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting KOC sources.

The two plants added nearly 320 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of gas to Kuwait’s output and around 100,000 bpd of light crude, the report said.

“These projects are part of plans by KOC to largely boost gas production, achieve self-sufficiency and export the surplus…Kuwait also aims to secure enough gas for its power facilities and petrochemical projects,” it added.

Officials have said long-term plans will more than double’s Kuwait’s gas production from around 500 mcf/d, mainly from the country’s Northern fields along the border with Iraq.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

