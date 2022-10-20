Italian energy and infrastructure contractor Saipem won a $4.5 billion contract from state-owned Qatargas for its North Field Production Sustainability Offshore project, the company said in a press statement.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes.

It will help sustain the production of the North Field, including two of the largest fixed steel jacket compression platforms, flare platforms, interconnecting bridges, living quarters and interface modules.

The latest contract is the largest single offshore contract by value in the company’s history, the statement said.

In April last year, Saipem announced that Qatargas had confirmed the additional scope of work worth $350 million within the North Field project, which was awarded in February 2021.

The additional work of two options was related to rerouting the hydrocarbons from the existing wellhead platform through the new facilities due to the current pipeline being decommissioned.

