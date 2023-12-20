OPEC member Iraq netted nearly $80 billion from oil exports and other sources in the first 10 months of 2023, indicating the budget would be in deficit despite high oil prices.

Finance Ministry figures published by the local media showed oil exports accounted for the bulk of the revenues, standing at nearly 101.9 trillion Iraqi dinars ($77 billion).

Experts quoted by Aliqtisad News agency said total revenues could reach nearly $100 billion for the year on an average $9 billion a month for the remaining two months, meaning Iraq would be in deficit.

In June, Iraq’s Parliament approved a three-year budget of $153 billion a year, with a projected deficit of $49 billion, based on oil production of 3.5 million barrels per day and average crude prices of $70 a barrel.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

