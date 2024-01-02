OPEC member Iraq is planning to offer new oil and gas concession areas to foreign companies in March within ongoing hydrocarbon licensing rounds intended to boost its production and reserves, according to the Oil Ministry.

Documents for several concession areas as part of the fifth and sixth licensing rounds will remain available until the end of February, after which the projects will be awarded.

“We expect the remaining part of Rounds 5 and 6 licensing to be launched in March…several international companies have shown interested in obtaining licenses,” said Mohammed Al-Saadi, Deputy Director of the Ministry’s Contracts and Licenses section.

Saadi told the official Iraqi News Agency that the remaining part of round 5 comprises 16 concession areas while round 6 includes 14 areas, adding that 11 of those areas in the 6th round contain promising quantities of gas.

Iraq, which controls the world’s fifth largest proven oil deposits, expects these projects to largely boost its gas resources, estimated at around four trillion cubic metres.

