Hydrocarbon concessions granted by Iraq to foreign firms will allow it to end reliance on gas imports from nearby Iran within three years, Iraq’s Prime Minister has announced.

Mohammed Al-Sudani said the concessions and other agreements finalised with France’s TotalEnergies and other foreign firms would enable Iraq to better exploit its massive gas resources and stop gas flaring at its hydrocarbon sites.

Speaking after opening a power production unit in the Southeastern Maysan Governorate, Sudani said heavy reliance on gas imports has caused havoc in Iraq’s electricity generation, adding that power production plummeted recently due to Tehran’s decision to slash gas supply after a dispute over payment.

“All problems resulting from lower Iranian gas supplies have been tackled with the settlement of all payments and the signing of an agreement to provide Iran with crude in exchange for gas which operates our power stations,” Sudani said.

“We have now devised permanent solutions to this problem by better utilizing our gas resources and stopping gas flaring through contracts we signed with foreign companies…we hope that we will be able to stop importing gas within three years.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

