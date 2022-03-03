Iraq will shortly award a contract for the construction of two oil pipelines with a capacity of 3 million barrels per day (mbpd), the official Iraqi Alsabah newspaper said on Thursday.

The state-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC) had issued tenders for the two pipelines that will transport crude from its oilfields to export terminals in South Iraq, the paper said, quoting BOC’s deputy manager Ahmed Daheem.

The project, to be launched in mid 2022, will be completed within five years and will lift the OPEC member’s oil export capacity to 6 million bpd in 2028 from 3.5 million bpd currently, Daheem said.

“We will shortly award the contract to supply and construct two oil pipelines to one of the foreign companies bidding for this project,” Daheem said.

Daheem, also a board member in the Iraqi National Oil Company, noted that bidding for the project ended last month and that it would be funded through a loan from Japan.

He said the two pipelines would link BOC’s oilfields to export ports in Basra Governorate including the Faw Port under construction.

