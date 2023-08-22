Iraq has started work on the rehabilitation of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity North Refinery in Al-Sumoud complex in Baiji, Salahuddin governorate.

The project was launched in May based on instructions issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said in a report.

The report said the refinery had suffered 90 percent damage during the war with ISIS, adding that the first phase includes removal of rubble and damaged equipment while the second phase comprises maintenance, rehabilitation, construction and operation.

The project will be completed by the end of 2024, the report noted.

The Al-Sumoud Complex in Baiji also includes Salahuddin Refineries 1 and 2 of 70,000 bpd capacity each.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

