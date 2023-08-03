OPEC oil producer has drafted a new oil and gas law that will unify regulations in the industry in all governorates, its Prime Minister has said.

Mohammed Al-Sudani spoke in Baghdad on Wednesday after heading a meeting of a committee entrusted with drafting the new law that will govern oil and gas production and investments in Iraq and its autonomous Kurdistan region.

In a statement published by the official Iraqi news agency on Thursday, Sudani said a final federal oil and gas bill would be ready shortly.

“This new law has been stuck over the past years at a time when Iraq has become in an imperative need for an oil and gas law to exploit its massive wealth and tackle all outstanding problems,” Sudani said.

He was quoted as saying the new law would constitute “a strong factor for Iraq’s unity” adding that some governorates have not yet fully utilised their natural wealth.

“This has affected development in those governorates….that is why we need to move ahead with this law so it will be endorsed by the cabinet and parliament,” Sudani added without providing details of the new law.

Iraq is one of the world’s largest hydrocarbon powers, controlling nearly 145 billion barrels of oil and four trillion cubic metres of natural gas.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)