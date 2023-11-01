Iraq will approve a landmark oil and gas law that will give foreign firms a share in production despite existing rifts with the autonomous Kurdistan region, a spokesman for the Oil Ministry was reported on Wednesday as saying.

Asim Jihad admitted that disagreements have blocked the enforcement of the new law for nearly 15 years but said there has been progress in talks to remove obstacles.

“The government is committed to enforcing the new oil and gas law, which is one of the key issues in the current government’s programme,” he told the official Iraqi news agency.

Jihad said the new law, which has been debated by parliament since 2010, is intended to develop Iraq’s hydrocarbon resources by attracting investment, technology and finance.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

