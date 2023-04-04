OPEC producer Iraq has received bids from foreign companies to build five oil refineries within a post-war plan to tackle a shortage in refined products and slash imports, an Iraqi news network reported on Tuesday.

The Parliament’s oil and mineral resources committee discussed the bids with Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani in Baghdad on Monday, Shafq News said, quoting committee member Sabah Subhi.

Subhi said the Ministry has “received and opened” the bids for the construction of five oil refineries in the Southern oil hub of Basra and other Iraqi cities.

“These projects have been offered to foreign contractors as investment...the aim is to achieve self-sufficiency in petroleum products and end reliance on imports,” he said.

He noted that the projects are included in the 2023 federal budget, which was approved by the cabinet in March.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)