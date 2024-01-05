Iraq earned around $97 billion from oil exports of nearly 1.23 billion barrels in 2023, far below the projected budget spending of about $153 billion, according to official data.

Oil Ministry figures obtained by Zawya Projects showed OPEC’s second largest oil exporter earned an average $8 billion a month during 2023.

The 2023 income is far below the record earnings of around $131 billion achieved by Iraq in 2022, when average crude prices soared above $100 a barrel.

Oil sales account for more than 90 percent of Iraq’s total exports and this means the country’s overall income exceeded $100 billion last year.

In June 2023, Iraq’s Parliament approved a 2023-2025 budget of $153 billion a year, with a forecast deficit of $49 billion, based on oil production of 3.5 million barrels per day and average crude prices of $70 a barrel.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.