The increase in oil prices is expected to add an additional $20 billion to Iraq’s coffers which could be invested in new projects, an Iraqi government official said.

Mudher Mohammed Saleh, financial advisor to the Iraqi government, told Zawya Projects that under the Financial Management and Exchange Law 12/1, surplus oil revenues are diverted into a sovereign fund, but the Iraqi government may seek an exception by tabling a draft law to enable spending on a package of new investment projects.

He explained that while the government assumed a fiscal break-even price of $70/barrel for 2021, the trends for 2022 indicate more than $100/barrel, which will result in a net financial surplus of not less than $20 billion for Iraq, obviating the need to borrow to fund deficits.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

