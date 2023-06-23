New concession areas announced recently by Iraq are expected to lead to new gas discoveries that will boost the country’s natural gas resources, an Iraqi official was reported on Friday as saying.

Mohammed Najm, assistant director of the Oil Licensing Department at the Iraqi Oil Ministry, said it would be the first time to explore for oil and gas in Western Iraq, mainly in Al-Anbar, the country’s largest Governorate that borders Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

OPEC member Iraq this week invited bids for 11 new concession areas in Al-Anbar as part of the sixth licensing round with the aim of expanding its hydrocarbon reserves, estimated at 145 billion barrels of oil and 6.5 trillion cubic metres of gas.

“The sixth licensing round will increase Iraq’s gas deposits…it is the first time that the Western area is explored,” Najm said, quoted by Almada and other Iraqi dailies.

“Expectations indicate that new discoveries in that area will be more than oil discoveries and they will undoubtedly lead to an increase in Iraq’s gas resources.”

He said the sixth round would focus on “investment in oilfields along the border with neighbouring countries” adding that they would produce large quantities of oil and gas.

