OPEC producer Iraq aims to become a net gas exporter within six years after most of the projects it has awarded to France’s TotalEnergies and other global giants are completed, the country’s Oil Minister said in press comments on Thursday.

Hayan Abdel Ghani said Iraq has managed to boost its gas production by nearly 270 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) over the past year and expects to add 1,000 mcf/d after most projects granted within the fifth round of concession licenses are finished.

Ghani was quoted by Baghdad Al-Youm news agency as telling an environment conference in Baghdad on Wednesday that the Oil Ministry has devised a plan to stop gas flaring, halve gas imports from nearby Iran and become self-sufficient in gas.

“We hope that we will be able to stop importing as from Iran and other countries and become a net gas exporter within 6 years,” Ghani said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

