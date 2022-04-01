TOKYO- Member countries of the International Energy Agency concluded an extraordinary meeting aimed at stabilizing oil markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan's Industry Ministry said on Friday, without specifying any results.

"Minister Koichi Hagiyuda attended an IEA emergency meeting on Friday in which member countries discussed additional coordinated actions related to oil reserves to respond to the current energy situation."

(Reporting By Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)