RIYADH: Saudi-listed Gas Arabian Services Co. reported an 18 percent decline in profit for 2021, attributed to higher revenue costs.

The firm’s net profit fell to SR60 million ($16 million), compared to SR73 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Despite the lower profit, the Dammam-based company seeks to pay SR2 per share as dividends.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).