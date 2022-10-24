The total refinery products and petroleum industries in the Sultanate of Oman fell by 4.5% at the end of September compared to the same period last year, and auto fuel production fell by 15.9%.

According to figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), production of M91 — the more popular of Oman’s two main motor fuel grades — fell 0.6 % to 9.8 million barrels compared to 9.9 million barrels at the end of September, while its sales increased by 50.8% with 9.6 million barrels compared to 6.3 million barrels during the same period last year. Meanwhile, its exports recorded a decline of 71.2% to 1.1 million barrels.

Production of premium M95 however, increased by 8.8% with 11.4 million barrels compared to 10.4 million barrels during the same period last year, while its sales fell slightly recording 9.4 million barrels compared to 9.5 million barrels last year. The good news, however, its exports increased by 93.1% to a record 2.7 million barrels.

The output for diesel — the dominant fuel source for heavy vehicles, construction machinery and diesel-powered gensets in remote parts of the country — saw a 14.8% decline of 23.2 million barrels compared to 27.2 million barrels for the same period last year. Its sales, however, rose by 11.2% registering 11 million barrels compared to 9.9 million barrels last year. Exports fell by 32.9% to 11.6 million barrels compared to the same period last year with 17.3 million barrels.

Jet fuel production stood at 5.7 million barrels, up 32.6% by the end of September compared to 4.3 million barrels for the same period last year, and sales rose 106.2% to 2.2 million barrels, compared with 1 million barrels for the same period last year.

LPG (cooking gas) production also fell 14.9% to 4.7 million barrels down from5.5 million barrels for the same period last year, while sales rose by 7.5% to 5.9 million barrels compared to the same period, which recorded 5.5 million barrels, while exports fell by 90.6% to 36,900 barrels.

