ArabFinance: Italian multinational oil and gas company Eni is expecting increase contractual liquified natural gas (LNG) volumes to over 15 million tons per annum (MTPA) from projects in Egypt, Angola, Congo, Indonesia, and Mozambique by 2025, the company said in a press release.

Eni noted that it relied on its alliance with producing countries to fill the gap in gas supplies to Europe caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Eni’s reserves and resources have reached 50 trillion of standard cubic feet (TSCF) of gas. The company has added over 14 trillion TSCF of gas resources available for the short and medium term.

Moreover, the company is set to reduce its carbon footprint by 65% by 2025 and not net-zero by 2030.

Eni is also seeking to increase its renewable energy production by more than 6 gigawatts (GW) by 2025.