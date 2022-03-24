ArabFinance: Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is mulling over reinforcing the partnership with Chevron Corporation in the oil field and development of fuel stations, according to an official statement by the ministry.

Chevron has a significant opportunity to boost cooperation with the Egyptian oil sector as the local market is competitive and able to accommodate various petroleum products, petroleum minister Tarek El-Molla said during his meeting with Vice President, fuels and lubricants, at Chevron Rochna Kaul.

During the meeting, the American energy corporation has shown interest in partnering up with oil companies operating in the field of developing integrated fuel stations.

The company also aims at increasing its oil production in Egypt, as well as raising its exports to global markets by selling “Made in Egypt” labelled products, El-Molla noted.

For her part, Kaul said that Egypt is Chevron’s gate to Africa regarding exports, adding that the company seeks to have Egypt as its pivotal business hub in the region, particularly in terms of exports.